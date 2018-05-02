Gas cylinders used to hide ganja admitted as evidence in trial

Three 100-pound gas cylinders, which anti-narcotics agents say were used to transport cannabis, were on Monday tendered as evidence in the trial of Colin Denny and Malika Softleigh, who are charged with drug trafficking.
The charge against Denny and Softleigh states that the two, between November 14th and November 15th, 2017, at Lot 6 ‘C’ Tucville Terrace, trafficked 57.8608 grammes of cannabis.
Taking the witness box in the court of Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday in Georgetown was the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) rank who went to the location where the cylinders were left…..
AFC gives APNU ultimatum over local gov’t polls
Fed up with waiting on a confirmed date for meeting with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to discuss modalities for Local Government Elections (LGE), the Alliance for Change (AFC) has given its governing coalition partner two weeks to reply or it goes alone to the polls this year.
Search continues for 16 Guyanese missing after pirate attack
The families of some of the 16 Guyanese fishermen missing after pirate attacks off the coast of neighbouring Suriname remained desperate for word on their fates yesterday as authorities continued to search for them.
Two killed in highway smash-up
Two men, including a policeman, were killed and another injured following an early morning accident along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway yesterday.
Man stabbed to death after alleged bid to steal bird
A West La Penitence man was stabbed to death in Prashad Nagar yesterday morning after an alleged attempt by him to steal a bird from another man.