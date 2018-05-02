Gas cylinders used to hide ganja admitted as evidence in trial

Three 100-pound gas cylinders, which anti-narcotics agents say were used to transport cannabis, were on Monday tendered as evidence in the trial of Colin Denny and Malika Softleigh, who are charged with drug trafficking.

The charge against Denny and Softleigh states that the two, between November 14th and November 15th, 2017, at Lot 6 ‘C’ Tucville Terrace, trafficked 57.8608 grammes of cannabis.

Taking the witness box in the court of Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday in Georgetown was the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) rank who went to the location where the cylinders were left…..