Jagdeo slams ’14th century’ thinking in GDF ad for male applicants

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday expressed shock at a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) recruitment advertisement which called for male applicants.
“Male only recruits? In our newspapers? In this era?” he asked incredulously after reporters called on him to respond to the ad. The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces then lamented that he doesn’t “know what our women organizations are doing but you can’t have an ad like that.”
“What are they effectively saying that women don’t have a place in the army; they can’t do certain types of work; they can’t fight on the border if necessary if that’s the case it’s 14th century thinking,” Jagdeo concluded…..
AFC gives APNU ultimatum over local gov’t polls
Fed up with waiting on a confirmed date for meeting with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to discuss modalities for Local Government Elections (LGE), the Alliance for Change (AFC) has given its governing coalition partner two weeks to reply or it goes alone to the polls this year.
Search continues for 16 Guyanese missing after pirate attack
The families of some of the 16 Guyanese fishermen missing after pirate attacks off the coast of neighbouring Suriname remained desperate for word on their fates yesterday as authorities continued to search for them.
Two killed in highway smash-up
Two men, including a policeman, were killed and another injured following an early morning accident along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway yesterday.
Man stabbed to death after alleged bid to steal bird
A West La Penitence man was stabbed to death in Prashad Nagar yesterday morning after an alleged attempt by him to steal a bird from another man.