Jagdeo slams ’14th century’ thinking in GDF ad for male applicants

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday expressed shock at a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) recruitment advertisement which called for male applicants.

“Male only recruits? In our newspapers? In this era?” he asked incredulously after reporters called on him to respond to the ad. The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces then lamented that he doesn’t “know what our women organizations are doing but you can’t have an ad like that.”

“What are they effectively saying that women don’t have a place in the army; they can’t do certain types of work; they can’t fight on the border if necessary if that’s the case it’s 14th century thinking,” Jagdeo concluded…..