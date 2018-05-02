Man stabbed to death after alleged bid to steal bird

A West La Penitence man was stabbed to death in Prashad Nagar yesterday morning after an alleged attempt by him to steal a bird from another man.

Dead is Shelton Jordan, 21, who was known as ‘Mickel’ and ‘Yankee’ of Lot 35 West La Penitence.

The man who stabbed him, meanwhile, was taken into custody after making a report to the police…..