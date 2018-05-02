Man stabbed to death after alleged bid to steal bird

A West La Penitence man was stabbed to death in Prashad Nagar yesterday morning after an alleged attempt by him to steal a bird from another man.
Dead is Shelton Jordan, 21, who was known as ‘Mickel’ and ‘Yankee’ of Lot 35 West La Penitence.
The man who stabbed him, meanwhile, was taken into custody after making a report to the police…..
AFC gives APNU ultimatum over local gov’t polls
Fed up with waiting on a confirmed date for meeting with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to discuss modalities for Local Government Elections (LGE), the Alliance for Change (AFC) has given its governing coalition partner two weeks to reply or it goes alone to the polls this year.
Search continues for 16 Guyanese missing after pirate attack
The families of some of the 16 Guyanese fishermen missing after pirate attacks off the coast of neighbouring Suriname remained desperate for word on their fates yesterday as authorities continued to search for them.
Two killed in highway smash-up
Two men, including a policeman, were killed and another injured following an early morning accident along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway yesterday.
Union leaders urge workers to fight to protect rights
Trade union leaders yesterday called on Guyanese workers to “fight” to preserve hard-won rights and privileges, which they said are being eroded after being enshrined in law a generation ago.