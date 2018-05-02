Teachers press president to approve wages pact

“Sign the agreement now! Sign the agreement now!” was the demand that met President David Granger yesterday when he visited the Woolford Avenue headquarters of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) in the first stop of his May Day visit to labour unions.
Granger appeared unfazed by the teachers’ demand, which comes almost two and a half years since their union would have submitted a multi-year proposal for wages, salaries and non-salary benefits.
The proposal was not accepted and instead after two years negotiations broke down between the union and Ministry of Education and Granger sought to resolve the impasse with the establishment of a high-level task force to address the proposal. The task force, which comprised representatives of the Ministries of Education, Finance, Communities, Public Service and Presidency as well as representatives of the union, completed its work and submitted its report to Minister of Education Nicolette Henry on April 6th, 2018…..
Fed up with waiting on a confirmed date for meeting with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to discuss modalities for Local Government Elections (LGE), the Alliance for Change (AFC) has given its governing coalition partner two weeks to reply or it goes alone to the polls this year.
The families of some of the 16 Guyanese fishermen missing after pirate attacks off the coast of neighbouring Suriname remained desperate for word on their fates yesterday as authorities continued to search for them.
Two men, including a policeman, were killed and another injured following an early morning accident along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway yesterday.
A West La Penitence man was stabbed to death in Prashad Nagar yesterday morning after an alleged attempt by him to steal a bird from another man.