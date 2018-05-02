Union leaders urge workers to fight to protect rights

Trade union leaders yesterday called on Guyanese workers to “fight” to preserve hard-won rights and privileges, which they said are being eroded after being enshrined in law a generation ago.

“Workers face a clear and present threat of losing what is constitutionally-protected and guaranteed,” General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) Lincoln Lewis told those gathered at yesterday’s May Day Rally at the National Park.

Even as a section of the crowd loudly labelled the veteran trade unionist a traitor, Lewis stressed that workers in the public sector as well as the bauxite and sugar sectors “are battling to have [employers] respect the gains inherited from our predecessors.”….