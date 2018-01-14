U.S. resumes DACA applications after judge blocks end to programme

(Reuters) – U.S. immigration authorities said on Saturday that it will resume accepting requests under a programme that shields young people brought to the United States illegally from deportation after a court order blocked a government decision to end the programme.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said on its website that people who previously received a grant of protection under the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) may apply for a renewal under the terms in place before it was rescinded in September.
The announcement comes after a U.S. judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a decision by President Donald Trump to end DACA later this year. Congress is debating whether or not to write new legislation that would grant legal status to these immigrants that were brought to the U.S. as children and remain illegally.
Former President Barack Obama enacted DACA to keep the undocumented immigrants, known as dreamers, from being deported.
The immigration office said that deferments under DACA do not confer legal residency but gives prosecutors discretion on enforcing immigration laws.
Ballistic missile warning sent in error by Hawaii authorities
HONOLULU, (Reuters) – An emergency alert was sent mistakenly on Saturday to Hawaii’s residents warning of an imminent ballistic missile attack when an employee at the state emergency management agency pushed the “wrong button,” Hawaii’s governor said.
UN willing to send more aid for Venezuelans in Colombia
BOGOTA, (Reuters) – The United Nations is willing to send more resources to Colombia to help the Andean country care for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans fleeing food shortages and economic devastation in their homeland, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said yesterday.
India sends its 100th satellite into space to watch borders
NEW DELHI, (Reuters) – India launched its 100th satellite on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to project the country as a global low-cost provider of services in space.
Top U.S. diplomat for refugees to quit post -email
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. diplomat in charge of refugee issues plans to quit his post within days, according to an email seen by Reuters, becoming the third senior U.S.
‘Shithole’ epithet turned immigration debate into new Trump drama
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – After talking on the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday morning, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin was optimistic that a compromise deal with some Republicans to protect young “Dreamer” immigrants was on the verge of success.