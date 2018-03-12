Syrian Observatory says war has killed more than half a million

BEIRUT, (Reuters) – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said today about 511,000 people had been killed in the Syrian war since it began seven years ago.
The Observatory, which tracks death tolls using a network of contacts inside Syria, said it had identified more than 350,000 of those killed, and the remainder were cases where it knew deaths had occurred but did not know the victims’ names.
The conflict began after mass protests on March 15 2011, dragging in regional and global powers and forcing millions of people – more than half the pre-war population – to flee their homes.
About 85 percent of the dead were civilians killed by the forces of the Syrian government and its allies, the Observatory said. The Syrian military, joined by its ally Russia since 2015, has used air power extensively.
As the war approaches its eighth year, intense fighting continues in several areas, including eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus and Afrin near the Turkish border.
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will support a modest set of fixes to gun laws, stepping back from some of the more sweeping changes he had considered after the country’s latest mass school shooting, senior officials told reporters yesterday.
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – U.S. officials yesterday defended President Donald Trump’s decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying the move was not just for show and not a gift to Pyongyang.
YANGON, (Reuters) – After driving nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims out of the country, Myanmar’s military is building bases where some of their homes and mosques once stood, Amnesty International said on Monday, citing new evidence from satellite imagery.
SANTIAGO, (Reuters) – Conservative billionaire Sebastian Pinera vowed to combat economic “stagnation” from years of center-left rule as he started a new term as Chile’s president on Sunday, calling for austerity and support for the shrinking middle class in one of Latin America’s wealthiest nations.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump said on Saturday North Korea had agreed to not conduct another missile test until after proposed meetings with its leader, Kim Jong Un, had taken place, as he sought to rally international support for a potential summit.