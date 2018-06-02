World News

Facebook to pull plug on ‘Trending’ topics feature

By

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc said on Friday it will remove the ‘Trending’ topics feature that compiles popular news from its social network, as it seeks to ensure users see news from trustworthy and quality sources.

The move, effective next week, comes at a time when the world’s largest social network is combating the spread of fake news on its platform, which has in some places become central to the distribution of news.

Trending accounted for less than 1.5 percent of clicks to news publishers on average, Facebook said https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2018/06/removing-trending in a blog post, adding the company was testing ways to display news including a ‘breaking news label’ and ‘today in’, a dedicated section for local news.

The quality of news on Facebook has been called into question after alleged Russian operatives, for-profit spammers and others spread false reports on the site, including during the 2016 U.S. election campaign.

Facebook had in the past few years made changes to the Trending topics feature to avoid ideological or political bias.

 

More in World News

In complete reversal, Trump revives summit with N.Korean leader

Brazil strike boosts far right candidate’s shot at presidency

default placeholder

Sanchez takes charge in Spain as tarnished Rajoy departs

default placeholder

Banned by Mugabe, play about Gukurahundi massacres finally staged

default placeholder

World Court drops Malaysia-Singapore territorial dispute

default placeholder

Civic groups attack Honduras ruling weakening anti-graft mission

U.S. allies hit back at Washington’s steel, aluminum tariffs

default placeholder

Trump plays down chances of quick breakthrough as N. Koreans bring letter

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×