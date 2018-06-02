World News

World Court drops Malaysia-Singapore territorial dispute

By

AMSTERDAM,  (Reuters) – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday said it has dropped a long-running territorial dispute between Malaysia and Singapore by mutual consent.

The court said Malaysia this week notified it of its intent to drop its claim to Pedra Branca island, near the opening of the Straits of Singapore. After checking with Singapore, the court moved to cancel hearings scheduled for later this month and formally end the dispute.

In a 2008 ruling, the ICJ awarded the Middle Rocks formation to Malaysia while nearby Pedra Branca was given to Singapore. Malaysia last year sought to have the Pedra Branca part of the ruling overturned.

Malaysia’s new prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said Wednesday that his government planned to enlarge the Middle Rocks to form a small island. Singapore was once part of Malaysia but they separated acrimoniously in 1965, clouding diplomatic and economic dealings for years.

Some of the frostiest years were during Mahathir’s previous tenure as prime minister between 1981 and 2003.

More in World News

In complete reversal, Trump revives summit with N.Korean leader

Brazil strike boosts far right candidate’s shot at presidency

default placeholder

Sanchez takes charge in Spain as tarnished Rajoy departs

default placeholder

Banned by Mugabe, play about Gukurahundi massacres finally staged

default placeholder

Civic groups attack Honduras ruling weakening anti-graft mission

default placeholder

Facebook to pull plug on ‘Trending’ topics feature

U.S. allies hit back at Washington’s steel, aluminum tariffs

default placeholder

Trump plays down chances of quick breakthrough as N. Koreans bring letter

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×