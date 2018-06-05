World News

India plans 70 bln rupee bailout for sugar mills -Times of India

By

(Reuters) – The Indian government is likely to announce a bailout package of more than over 70 billion rupees ($1.04 billion) to the cash-starved sugar mills to help clear dues to farmers, the Times of India reported yesterday, citing the Press Trust of India.

The country’s Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to decide on the bailout, according to the report https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/government-likely-to-announce-rs-7000-crore-bailout-package-to-sugar-mills-as-cane-arrears-mount/articleshow/ 64453051.cms.

The government is keen to placate India’s 50 million cane growers, who make up an influential political lobby, especially with national elections barely a year away in May 2019.

Last month, the government had announced a subsidy for sugarcane farmers and had said it would build stockpiles of sugar to cut a surplus in the market. (https://reut.rs/2HgR82x)

The country had outperformed market expectations in the 2017-2018 crop year, which led to a fall in prices, leaving sugar mills unable to pay farmers.

India’s sugar output is likely to scale record highs in the next marketing season, with farmers choosing to plant the crop despite falling prices and around 200 billion rupees in delayed payments from mills for the current harvest.

 

More in World News

Trump says has power to pardon himself; critics disagree

default placeholder

Manafort attempted to tamper with potential witnesses

Guatemalan families continue search for victims after volcano eruption

U.S. Supreme Court backs Christian baker who rebuffed gay couple

default placeholder

Lawyers for Malaysia’s Najib quit as his wife called before anti-graft agents

default placeholder

Trump pulls invitation to NFL champions Eagles over anthem

default placeholder

Landlocked Ethiopia plans new navy as part of military reforms

Guatemala’s Fuego volcano eruption kills 25, injures hundreds

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×