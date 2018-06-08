World News

Lava has destroyed 600 homes on Hawaii’s Big Island – mayor

By

PAHOA, Hawaii,  (Reuters) – Approximately 600 homes have been destroyed by lava flows on Hawaii’s Big Island since the current eruption of Kilaeua Volcano began early last month, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said on Thursday.

The latest estimate of property losses from Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, far surpasses the 215 structures consumed by lava during more than 30 years of an earlier eruption cycle that began in 1983.

Kim said it also marks Kilauea’s most destructive episode in modern history.

His appraisal came moments after Governor David Ige, on a visit to Hawaii County Civil Defense headquarters in Hilo, the island’s biggest city, signed a memorandum of understanding furnishing millions of dollars in state disaster relief to the island.

County civil defense officials had a day earlier put the confirmed number of homes destroyed during the past month at 130, all of them in and around the Leilani Estates community, where lava-spouting fissures opened up on the volcano’s eastern flank on May 3.

More recently a huge river of lava that has crept several miles across the landscape to the eastern tip of the island has engulfed two entire seaside housing subdivisions, burying hundreds more homes there, while vaporizing a small freshwater lake and filling in an inlet called Kapoho Bay.

An estimated 2,500 people have been displaced by evacuations across the island and geologists have said they have no idea how much longer the eruption will continue.

 

More in World News

Argentina clinches $50 bln IMF financing deal, to speed up cuts

default placeholder

U.S. lawmakers scramble for way to block Trump deal with China’s ZTE

default placeholder

Canada clears major hurdle in legalizing recreational marijuana

default placeholder

Guatemala volcano rescues suspended as death toll hits 109

default placeholder

Trump attacks EU and Canada on trade amid backlash ahead of G7 summit

default placeholder

U.S. returns stolen copy of Christopher Columbus letter to Spain

Trump sticks with hard line on trade as showdown looms at G7

default placeholder

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano as death toll climbs

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×