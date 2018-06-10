World News

In bombshell, Trump says U.S. backs out of G7 communique, criticizes Trudeau

By
Justin Trudeau

LA MALBAIE, Quebec, (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had instructed his representatives not to endorse a joint communique put out by the Group of Seven leaders after what he called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “false statements” at a news conference.

Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early, then wrote on Twitter that Trudeau’s remarks, including that his country would not be pushed around, “were very dishonest and weak.”

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!” the U.S. president tweeted.

The bombshell tweet came after G7 nations appeared to have papered over the cracks in their alliance at the two-day summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, where Trump defiantly brandished his “America First” agenda.

All the group’s leaders had spoken publicly about the summit and the Canadian government had issued the communique when Trump’s tweets were posted.

There was no immediate reaction from the Canadian government on Trump’s tweets.

Trump, who last week slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico, threatened at the summit to cut off trade with countries that treated the United States unfairly.

“We’re like the piggy bank that everybody is robbing,” he said at an earlier news conference as his counterparts continued their meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, and officials hammered out a joint communique.

“This isn’t just G7. I mean, we have India, where some of the tariffs are 100 percent … And we charge nothing,” Trump said. “And it’s going to stop. Or we’ll stop trading with them.”

The communique said the leaders of the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan agreed on the need for “free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade” and the importance of fighting protectionism.

“We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies,” the statement said.

Trump, who argues his tariffs are meant to protect U.S. industry and workers from unfair international competition, told reporters he had suggested to the other G7 leaders that all trade barriers, including tariffs and subsidies, be eliminated.

The U.S. president is en route to Singapore for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong- Un, which Trump described as a “mission of peace.”

More in World News
default placeholder

Russian historians raise alarm after Stalin victim’s prison card destroyed

default placeholder

Pope warns energy bosses of global destruction without fuel shift

default placeholder

Afghan Taliban raise hopes with surprise Eid ceasefire

U.S., EU take small step on trade, but no breakthrough at G7 summit

default placeholder

Special counsel indicts Russian, adds charges against Manafort

default placeholder

China slaps anti-dumping deposit on Brazilian chicken

default placeholder

Former U.S. Senate staffer charged with lying to FBI over contacts with media

default placeholder

China hacked sensitive U.S. Navy undersea warfare plans -Washington Post

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×