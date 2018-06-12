World News

El Salvador judge orders arrest of 17, including minister, in Funes probe

By
Mauricio Funes

SAN SALVADOR, (Reuters) – A judge in El Salvador ordered the arrest of 17 people, including the current Minister of Social Inclusion, yesterday for their suspected involvement in a corruption racket allegedly led by former President Mauricio Funes.

Funes, who has been in exile in Nicaragua since September 2016, is accused of using public funds to pay for trips, home remodeling and hospital bills, among other expenses.

Among those sought for their alleged involvement was Vanda Pignato, Funes’ ex-wife and the current minister of social inclusion, and other former high-ranking officials.

The government of leftist President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, who was Funes’ vice-president and is not suspected of involvement in the racket, lent its support to the ruling.

“As a government, we reject any act of corruption, wherever it may be, and we support all the actions necessary for the defense of public funds. We won’t tolerate anyone who has betrayed the trust of the people of El Salvador,” the president’s office said in a statement.

Funes, a 58-year-old former journalist, governed the poor Central American country from 2009 to 2014 and brought the party formed by a former leftist guerrilla group, the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, back to power for the first time following a 1980-1992 civil war.

He says he is a victim of political attacks orchestrated by businessmen and conservatives.

More in World News

Trump says summit is “very, very good”, Kim calls it prelude to peace

default placeholder

U.S. reveals ZTE settlement details, ban still in place

U.S. extradites former Panama president to home country

default placeholder

Bank of Chile trading down after hackers rob millions in cyberattack

default placeholder

Tanzania orders all unregistered bloggers to take down their sites

default placeholder

Pope Francis accepts resignation of three Chilean bishops -Vatican

Trump and North Korea’s Kim in Singapore for historic summit

default placeholder

U.S.-Canada dispute escalates after tense G7; Trump renews criticism of Trudeau

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×