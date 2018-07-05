World News

Bolivian President Morales has emergency surgery for tumor

By Staff Writer

(Reuters) – Bolivian President Evo Morales has undergone an operation for a “small tumor” that was detected during a routine check-up, he said yesterday in a Twitter post.

Morales, 58, who has been in power since 2006 and signaled a controversial intention to run for a fourth term next year, posted a picture of himself being checked by medics in a hospital bed and declared that he was “very well, 100 percent” and would be discharged on Thursday.

“Very grateful for your solidarity, your prayers and your blessings,” he wrote. “In a routine check-up doctors found a small tumor which has been removed satisfactorily through an emergency but low-risk operation.”

The president’s office said Morales had been treated at a private clinic in the city of La Paz.

The state news agency ABI said Morales, who it added “practices sports regularly and works in his office normally from five in the morning until midnight,” gave no other details about where the tumor was found, or the surgery itself.

Morales, a former coca farmer and the country’s first indigenous president, previously underwent surgery in Cuba to remove a benign tumor from his throat and in Bolivia for football-related injuries to his knee.

 

More in World News

Sierra Leone ex-vice president, ex-mines minister charged with corruption -commission

China warns U.S. is “opening fire” on global economy with tariff threats

China warns U.S. is “opening fire” on global economy with tariff threats

Two Britons poisoned with Novichok nerve agent near where Russian spy was struck down

Two Britons poisoned with Novichok nerve agent near where Russian spy was struck down

India’s top court upholds power of Delhi opposition chief in setback for Modi

Police pluck woman who scaled Statue of Liberty, ending standoff

Woes deepen at Cuba’s flagship airline

Tally of missing from Guatemala ‘Fire’ volcano explosion hits 332

Tally of missing from Guatemala ‘Fire’ volcano explosion hits 332

Green Climate Fund meeting “disappointing”, chief quits

Green Climate Fund meeting “disappointing”, chief quits

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web