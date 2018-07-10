World News

Judge rejects Trump request for long-term detention of immigrant children

By Staff Writer

 (Reuters) – A U.S. federal judge yesterday rejected the Trump administration’s request to allow long-term detention of illegal immigrant children, a setback for President Donald Trump’s executive order to end the separation of immigrant families.

Los Angeles U.S. District Court Judge Dolly Gee dismissed as “dubious” and “unconvincing” the U.S. Justice Department’s arguments to modify a 1997 settlement that says children can only be held in immigration detention for up to 20 days.

The government made the request in June to allow it to keep underage migrants in detention alongside parents, after a public outcry over its policy of separating children from parents who entered the United States illegally.

“It is apparent that the Defendants’ Application is a cynical attempt to shift responsibility to the Judiciary for over 20 years of Congressional inaction and ill-considered Executive action that have led to the current stalemate,” Gee, the daughter of Chinese immigrants, said in her ruling.

The government asked Gee to suspend the Flores settlement’s requirement that immigrant children be held only in facilities that meet state child welfare licensing regulations, so as to allow whole families to be detained together.

Gee, who was appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama, said the government had known for years that there was “no state licensing readily available for facilities that house both adults and children.”

More in World News

Eurosceptic British ministers quit in blow to May’s Brexit plan

Ex-foes Ethiopia, Eritrea eye peace dividend after historic deal

Rescuers gear up for final push to save remaining five from Thai cave

Rescuers gear up for final push to save remaining five from Thai cave

Trump picks conservative judge Kavanaugh for U.S. Supreme Court

Trump’s longtime driver sues for several years of unpaid overtime

Trump’s longtime driver sues for several years of unpaid overtime

Chris set to become hurricane, Beryl poses flood threat to Puerto Rico

Chris set to become hurricane, Beryl poses flood threat to Puerto Rico

Malaysia’s Mahathir says will raise “unfair” contracts in visit to China

Malaysia’s Mahathir says will raise “unfair” contracts in visit to China

British foreign secretary quits in protest at May’s Brexit plan

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web