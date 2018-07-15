World News

Trump plans to run again in 2020

By Staff Writer
Donald Trump

LONDON, (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview that he intends to run for re-election in the 2020 election, The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

When asked by Piers Morgan in an interview given on Friday in Britain whether he was going to run, Trump said: “Well I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to,” the newspaper said.

Trump said he did not see any Democrat who could beat him.

“I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.”

In the interview with Morgan, Trump took the unusual step of disclosing details about his conversation with British Queen Elizabeth.

When asked if he had discussed Brexit with the monarch, Trump said: “I did. She said it’s a very – and she’s right – it’s a very complex problem, I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be… Everyone thought it was going to be ‘Oh it’s simple, we join or don’t join, or let’s see what happens.’”

Speaking of the 92-year-old Elizabeth, Trump was quoted as saying: “She is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful, when I say beautiful – inside and out. That is a beautiful woman.”

When asked about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said: “I get along with him great, yeah. He’s very smart, great personality, he’s funny and tough, good negotiator.”

Pressed on whether Kim was ‘a ruthless dictator’, Trump said: “Sure he is, he’s ruthless, but so are others.”  

Cuba to recognize private property in new constitution

Iraqi protesters storm local government building amid anger over graft

Twitter suspends two accounts linked to 12 Russians indicted by Mueller

Nicaragua students freed from church after violent night, one killed

U.S. accuses Russian spies of 2016 election hacking; summit looms

U.S. intel chief warns of devastating cyber threat to U.S. infrastructure

Trump vows ‘great’ trade deal with UK, abruptly changing tack on May’s Brexit plan

Ousted Pakistan PM arrested on return, as bomber kills scores

