Four questioned in Bajan million dollar drug haul

(Barbados Nation) A fourth person is being questioned by the police as the investigation continues into a drug find aboard a yacht in the Bridgetown Port on Monday.

And earlier this evening Goddard Enterprises Limited issued a statement regarding police detaining two of its directors, a staff member.

“At this point, we understand that no one has been charged. We are confident that the police are engaged in their usual high standard of investigation and we look forward to putting this matter behind us very quickly when the full facts are known.

“In the interim our deputy chairman, Mr William Putnam is acting as chairman of the company. Our chief executive officer, Mr Anthony Ali, is currently in Ecuador on company business,” the statement read.

In addition to the four people, three men and a woman, the company’s yacht is also in police custody.

“The company wishes to assure all of its stakeholders that it continues to uphold the highest standards of ethics and integrity which have been the backbone of this organisation from its very beginnings,” the read the statement signed by Putnam.

Yesterday the three crew members of the Barbados registered vessel spent the day at the Oistins Police Station after the Drug Squad carried out a raid at the Bridgetown Port on Monday.

Reports are that today at least two of those detained left the police for a period of time but remained detained up to this point.