Former Sinopec chairman sentenced to 16 years in prison for graft – state media

Reuters (Beijing) Former chairman of China’s state-owned oil company Sinopec Corp , Su Shulin, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for graft, state media The People’s Daily reported on Thursday citing the Shanghai Second Intermediate Court

Su was appointed as governor of Fujian, one of the country’s wealthiest provinces on the coast across from Taiwan, after his role at Sinopec

Su was found to illegally accept a total of 36.22 million yuan ($5.34 million) during his work at Sinopec and while governor ($1 = 6.7775 Chinese yuan renminbi)