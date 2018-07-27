Goddard Group directors held over drug find on yacht

(Barbados Nation) Two attorneys have confirmed visiting the two directors of Goddard Enterprises and a husband and wife who are assisting Drug Squad investigations into Monday’s $3 million drug bust.

Andrew Pilgrim QC, told the DAILY NATION yesterday that he was representing the two directors of Goddard Enterprises.

“As far as I know, they are still in police custody,” he stated.

Attorney Arthur Holder would only say that he had visited Oistins Police Station and had discussions with the husband and wife.

Police intercepted the yacht, Ecstasy, on Monday and discovered several packages of marijuana. They took the crew into custody.

DAILY NATION investigations reveal that police have also questioned a person who has had several encounters with law enforcement in the past.

Yesterday, Goddard Enterprises issued a statement regarding police detaining two of its directors and a staff member.

The statement follows:

Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) would like to take the opportunity to clarify an article that was reported in the July 25th edition of Barbados Today newspaper.

The report stated “Charles Herbert relieved of Goddard chairmanship”. GEL would like to correct this statement. Mr. Charles Herbert still remains the Chairman of the Group.

Mr. William Putnam, the Deputy Chairman of the GEL Board of Directors, will be acting in the role of Chairman until such time as Charles Herbert can resume his official role as Chairman of the Goddard Group.

Goddard’s continues to support the outstanding work of Police in their efforts to bring the investigation to a timely close.