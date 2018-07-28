World News

UK says Assange talks ongoing, but not discussed on Ecuador president’s visit

By Staff Writer

LONDON,  (Reuters) – Discussions over the future of Julian Assange, who has been holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for six years, are ongoing but the matter was not discussed during a recent visit by Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno, a British government spokesman said yesterday.

Moreno was in London this week to attend a global disabilities summit.

Speculation about Assange’s future has grown after the Sunday Times newspaper reported senior officials from Ecuador and Britain were talking about how to remove him from the embassy after revocation of his asylum, and a source close to him told Reuters the situation was coming to a head.

More in World News

Cuba’s president changes style not substance in first 100 days

Main parties concede Pakistan election to Imran Khan; protests threatened by others

Trump denies knowing of 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians

Trump denies knowing of 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians

Blood Moon dazzles star gazers in longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

Blood Moon dazzles star gazers in longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle

CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle

Pakistan’s Imran Khan declares victory as rivals cry foul

U.S. warns Congo’s Kabila that ‘time for posturing is over’

Uganda court validates law allowing Museveni to seek re-election

Uganda court validates law allowing Museveni to seek re-election

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web