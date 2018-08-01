TT$20m bail for 10 fraud accused

(Trinidad Express) A combined total of TT$20 million bail has been granted to the ten people who were arrested last Thursday and later charged with a series of money laundering and conspiracy-related charges involving $22.5 million in fraudulent payment of salaries at the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLRC) over a six-year period.
It took magistrates at the Port of Spain court close to seven hours yesterday to read the 857 charges that had been laid by officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) on Monday following months of investigations.
