World News

TT$20m bail for 10 fraud accused

By Staff Writer

(Trinidad Express) A combined total of TT$20 million bail has been granted to the ten people who were arrested last Thursday and later charged with a series of money laundering and conspiracy-related charges involving $22.5 million in fraudulent payment of salaries at the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLRC) over a six-year period.

It took magistrates at the Port of Spain court close to seven hours yesterday to read the 857 charges that had been laid by officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) on Monday following months of investigations.

More in World News
Facebook says it identifies campaign to meddle in 2018 U.S. elections

Facebook says it identifies campaign to meddle in 2018 U.S. elections

U.S. Treasury extends time to divest from EN+, GAZ, Rusal

U.S. Treasury extends time to divest from EN+, GAZ, Rusal

Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

U.S. judge halts 3-D printed gun blueprints hours before planned release

U.S. judge halts 3-D printed gun blueprints hours before planned release

Prosecutors portray Trump’s ex-campaign chief as a liar and tax cheat

Prosecutors portray Trump’s ex-campaign chief as a liar and tax cheat

U.S. revokes visas of Nicaragua officials over violence against protesters

Fears grip Indian state as millions made stateless

Fears grip Indian state as millions made stateless

Zimbabwe counts votes after first post-Mugabe election

Zimbabwe counts votes after first post-Mugabe election

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web