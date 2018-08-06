World News

Greece replaces chiefs of police and fire brigade after deadly blaze

By Staff Writer

ATHENS, (Reuters) – Greece replaced the chiefs of its police force and fire brigade yesterday after a public outcry over a devastating wildfire which killed at least 88 people on July 23.

The heads of both emergency services were replaced with their deputies, a statement from the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said. It made no direct mention of last month’s blaze, which tore through Mati, a small town east of Athens.

Civil Protection Minister Nikos Toskas resigned on Friday in the face of strong criticism of the government’s handling of the wildfire.

 

