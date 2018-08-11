Two police officers among four fatally shot in Canada

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, (Reuters) – Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in eastern Canada yesterday in the latest eruption of gun violence across the country that has led to calls for weapons bans in cities.

Police in Fredericton, a city of about 56,000 that is the capital of the province of New Brunswick, said a suspect was in custody and was being treated for serious injuries. A local health official said multiple shooting victims were being treated at one hospital.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex, and local media showed emergency vehicles converging on a tree-lined residential street. Nearby facilities were closed and authorities imposed a lockdown for residents before issuing an all-clear message.

Officials identified the slain officers as Sara Mae Burns, 43, and Lawrence Robb Costello, 45. They did not release the names of the two civilians who were killed, and said only that the suspect was a 48-year-old Fredericton man. They did not release information about a possible motive or the weapon.