World News

Two police officers among four fatally shot in Canada

By Staff Writer

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, (Reuters) – Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in eastern Canada yesterday in the latest eruption of gun violence across the country that has led to calls for weapons bans in cities.

Police in Fredericton, a city of about 56,000 that is the capital of the province of New Brunswick, said a suspect was in custody and was being treated for serious injuries. A local health official said multiple shooting victims were being treated at one hospital.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex, and local media showed emergency vehicles converging on a tree-lined residential street. Nearby facilities were closed and authorities imposed a lockdown for residents before issuing an all-clear message.

Officials identified the slain officers as Sara Mae Burns, 43, and Lawrence Robb Costello, 45. They did not release the names of the two civilians who were killed, and said only that the suspect was a 48-year-old Fredericton man. They did not release information about a possible motive or the weapon.

More in World News

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Zimbabwe’s Chamisa challenges election result; inauguration halted

U.N. says it has credible reports that China holds million Uighurs in secret camps

U.N. says it has credible reports that China holds million Uighurs in secret camps

‘Male bastion’ falls as India’s first female SWAT team starts work

‘Male bastion’ falls as India’s first female SWAT team starts work

Venezuelan migrants throng Ecuador-Colombia border high up in Andes

Caribbean states kick off green defense against disasters

Caribbean states kick off green defense against disasters

Dozens killed, including children on a bus, in Yemen air strikes

Dozens killed, including children on a bus, in Yemen air strikes

Brazil slams Venezuela as measles spreads across border

Brazil slams Venezuela as measles spreads across border

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web