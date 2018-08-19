Tributes laud Annan as a man of peace

ACCRA/GENEVA (Reuters) – Leaders around the world paid tribute to former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan, who died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday aged 80.

U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES:

“In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination.”

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON AND FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON:

“Kofi Annan was a truly great UN Secretary-General. It was an honor to work with him in his efforts to reform the UN, strengthen global health and peacekeeping, and reduce poverty. He made the fight against AIDS and the responsibility to protect civilians in conflict zones true priorities for the UN.”

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA:

“Kofi Annan was a diplomat and humanitarian who embodied the mission of the United Nations like few others. His integrity, persistence, optimism, and sense of our common humanity always informed his outreach to the community of nations. Long after he had broken barriers, Kofi never stopped his pursuit of a better world, and made time to motivate and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

NIGERIAN PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI:

“Annan’s humility, nobility and love for humanity set him apart for global greatness, achieving recognition and commendation for the reform of the United Nations’ bureaucracy and multiple interventions to bring peace to the world.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL:

“Kofi Annan never gave up working for the good in the world. (He) knew how to get people engaged, and became a role model, especially for young people all over the world.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY:

“A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON:

“France pays tribute to him. We will never forget his calm and resolute approach to matters, nor the strength of his commitments.”