Trump allows targeted relief on steel, aluminum quotas -Commerce Department

By Staff Writer

WASHINGTON,  (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has signed proclamations permitting targeted relief from steel and aluminum quotes from some countries, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

Trump, who put in place tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in March, signed proclamations allowing relief from the quotas on steel from South Korea, Brazil and Argentina and on aluminum from Argentina, the department said in a statement.

“Companies can apply for product exclusions based on insufficient quantity or quality available from U.S. steel or aluminum producers,” the statement said. “In such cases, an exclusion from the quota may be granted and no tariff would be owed.”

 

