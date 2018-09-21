World News

Zambia says donors withholding nearly $34 million over mismanagement

By Staff Writer

LUSAKA, (Reuters) – Britain, Finland, Ireland and Sweden are withholding nearly $34 million in budget support to Zambia’s social welfare and education sectors due to concerns over financial mismanagement, Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said yesterday.

The government is confident it can address donor concerns so the aid can resume, she said. President Edgar Lungu fired a cabinet minister in charge of social welfare on Wednesday over suspicions that $4 million of funding was misused.

“The impact of withholding support is to the extent of the committed funds for 2018, which amount to $20 million for social cash transfer $13.9 million for the education sector,” she said.

The countries suspended support to the Social Cash Transfer Programme in June, she told parliament. The programme enables government to relay money to vulnerable rural households.

Britain is the only country offering budget support to the education sector and it froze its aid in June, she said.

 

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Finance Minister denounces withholding of EU funds

BBC Caribbean News in Brief

EU says funding on hold due to lack of budget oversight

More in World News

Accuser of Trump’s court nominee sets conditions for testifying

Maryland woman kills 3 people and herself in warehouse gun rampage

Now near 100 million bpd, when will oil demand peak?

Now near 100 million bpd, when will oil demand peak?

Comments