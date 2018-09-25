World News

Chile’s government announces investment for indigenous region

By Staff Writer

SANTIAGO, (Reuters) – Chilean President Sebastian Pinera yesterday announced a plan worth $24 million aimed at ending a lengthy conflict between the state and the country’s indigenous population in the south.

The investment joins a list of past efforts to resolve the Mapuche conflict that mainly stems from a dispute over ancestral lands. Pinera’s center-right government has promised to prioritize improving relations with the Mapuche.

The program aims to increase indigenous representation in the government and accelerate the creation of a ministry of indigenous people. Housing subsidies, infrastructure improvements and a dozen new hospitals for the Araucania region are also part of the plan, according to government materials. “It is not the final answer, it is a proposal that we hope can be analyzed and enriched by all of civil society,” Pinera said in broadcast comments as he unveiled the plan.

Around 600,000 Mapuche live in Chile, many in the forested, hilly provinces of Araucania and Bio Bio, roughly 400 miles (640 km) south of Santiago. The Mapuche accuse the state and private companies of taking their ancestral land, draining its natural resources, and using undue violence against them. Their communities are among the poorest in Chile.

In recent years, acts of arson against forestry companies and other industries, often attributed to some disgruntled Mapuche groups, have increased in the region.

 

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Chile’s Bachelet promises to return land to indigenous people

Chile’s President asks forgiveness from indigenous Mapuche

Chilean lawmakers join indigenous hunger strike

More in World News

After chaotic day, Rosenstein stays in job but will meet with Trump

U.S. accuses Myanmar military of ‘planned and coordinated’ Rohingya atrocities

U.S. accuses Myanmar military of ‘planned and coordinated’ Rohingya atrocities

Trump Supreme Court nominee rejects ‘false accusations’

Comments