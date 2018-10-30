Sri Lanka’s president faces calls to end political crisis

COLOMBO, (Reuters) – Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena is under increasing pressure to uphold the island nation’s constitution and reconvene parliament after his decision to replace the prime minister triggered political turmoil.

Sri Lanka was plunged into the crisis yesterday when Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and swore in ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa to replace him, breaking up a fragile coalition governing the island.

He has suspended parliament in what Wickremesinghe’s supporters say is an attempt to prevent lawmakers from keeping him in power.

Yesterday, the president named new cabinet ministers, putting Rajapaksa in charge of finance and giving portfolios to four lawmakers who defected from supporting Wickremesinghe to back Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe says his sacking was illegal and he is still prime minister, with the support of a majority of members of parliament.

“The only way out of this crisis is to resolve who has the majority. Once parliament is summoned, this issue can be resolved,” Wickremesinghe told reporters at the prime minister’s official residence.

Rajapaksa, meanwhile, assumed his duties at the prime minister’s office, about 1 km (half a mile) away.

The crisis has important ramifications in a battle for influence in south Asia between Sri Lanka’s traditional ally India and China, a country that is playing an increasing role in the region.

China, long seen as a supporter of Rajapaksa, has already congratulated him on becoming prime minister.

But India, the European Union and the United States have all urged Sirisena to abide by the constitution.

“We call on the president, in consultation with the speaker, to immediately reconvene parliament and allow the democratically elected representatives of the Sri Lankan people to fulfil their responsibilities to affirm who will lead their government,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Sources in diplomatic missions said most foreign envoys had yet to congratulate Rajapaksa as it could be interpreted as legitimising the new government while there were still complaints his appointment was unconstitutional.

Rajapaksa was not immediately reachable for comment on Monday.

The crisis has already produced some violence.

On Sunday, Arjuna Ranatunga, petroleum minister in the ousted cabinet, tried to enter his office, leading to clashes in which police said his security guard shot and killed one person and wounded two.

Police arrested Ranatunga, a former captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team, yesterday over the killing. He was later released on bail.