Subryanville residents object to indoor gun range in their area

Dear Editor,
We, residents of Subryanville, write to object to the development of a commercial Indoor Gun Range at Lot 2 & 4 Subryanville, Georgetown, Guyana. Notice of this gun range was given in an advertisement from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the Stabroek News of November 24, 2017. The proposal was in the name of Jules Singh. We understand that the EPA has concluded there is no need for an Environ-mental Impact Assessment. The EPA did not indicate its capacity and methodology to evaluate the proposed design of indoor gun ranges to deal with noise pollution, dispose of any of the hazardous waste, and to determine the security of the weaponry which could cause harm to human life.
Subryanville, and the neighbouring Fraserville are not commercial zones. The infrastructure for drain-age is fragile. Roads are narrow and made for residential use. The residents of Subryanville and Fraser-ville have suffered from the flooding resulting from the damage caused by the construction and heavy usage of the infrastructure for commercial use.
We expect that all of the relevant agencies (Ministry of Communities, Ministry of Public Security, Mayor and City Council, CH&PA) will find or propose suitable alternative venues for the Indoor Gun Range.
We, the residents through our civil agitation actions have managed to get a written undertaking from the Guyana Geology & Mines Commis-sion, an organization which knowingly moved into our residential neighbourhood, that they will seek alternative accommodation before the expiry of their lease in 2018. Kindly note we are willing to take all necessary action should the cove-nants on our transports not be respected.
Yours faithfully,
Aisha Fraites
Bonita Harris
Colin Cholmondely
Damian Fernandes
Elizabeth Deane-Hughes
Eva Rawana-Scott
Faye Clark
George Matthews
Dr Graham Scott
Jocelyne Josiah
Kevin Sears
Lianne Sears
Oncar Ramroop
Patricia Deen
Philip Fernandes
Sabine McIntosh
Sandra Fernandes
Stuart Hughes
Terence Solomon
Vidyaratha Kissoon
