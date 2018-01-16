National tender administration does not have forms which it has advertised

Dear Editor,
The National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTA) placed advertisements spanning 9 pages on their new Supplier Registration Form, which advised that the forms could be obtained from the NPTA page of the Ministry of Finance website, at the NPTA or by email request to SPO_Compliance@Finance.gov. gy.
The NPTA website ‒ npta.gov.gy ‒ does not have the forms. The Ministry of Finance website ‒ finance.gov.gy ‒ does not have the forms. And the email address provided does not exist.
Incidentally, the Tender Awards section of the Ministry of Finance website is blank while the last Tender Award Minutes is from March 30, 2017. Why this section is even needed when the information should be on the NPTA website is unknown. That site is a bit better ‒ last tender award is December 4, 2017 and Minutes of Tender openings is December 27, 2017. But only a bit ‒ the tender minutes on the Ministry of Finance website from March 30, 2017 does not exist on the NPTA website. I’m already too frustrated to do a more thorough analysis.
Yours faithfully,
(Name and address provided)
Official government communications on sugar plans have been less than clear
Dear Editor, We regret that our statement on sugar, published in the Stabroek News Diaspora Column on Monday January 8, communicated the idea that the government was closing the sugar industry.
GMWO needs to hold an AGM
Dear Editor, It has been three years since the Guyana Women Miners Organisation has held their Annual General Meeting in contravention of their charter and constitution.
‘Racists have needed Haiti to be poor since it was founded’
Dear Editor, President Trump’s latest derogatory outburst with which he tends to litter his rants and twitter drive-bys managed to provoke condemnation around the world as usual.
A new political party? To what avail?
Dear Editor, I refer to the call embedded in the article titled, ‘Guyana needs a new political party –Ramkarran’ (SN, Jan 15).
The PM has forgotten his former principles of frugality, – lean and clean government
Dear Editor, I am most perturbed and disappointed by our Prime Minister, Mr Moses Nagamootoo.