Charity wharf comes under Region Two administration

Dear Editor,
Reference is made to recent articles published in the media on the Charity Wharf and its current state of disrepair.
In one article, published in the January 20, 2018 edition of Kaieteur News, under the headline, ‘Vendors refuse to evacuate unsafe Charity Wharf’, the residents are cited as calling upon myself and a technical team from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to offer an explanation on the state of the wharf and any planned works.
Furthermore, the Regional Vice Chairperson, Juliet Coonjah, is reported as saying that “the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was made aware of the issue since August 2017” but “to date there has been no information from the Ministry as regards to the Wharf.”
However, I must highlight that the responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the wharf currently does not rest with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure but rather with the Region 2 administration. The wharf has never been the responsibility of the Ministry. Therefore, the Ministry is, regrettably, not in the position to answer questions on the wharf’s operations and repairs. We also wish to remind the Regional administration that the responsibility of accommodating and/or relocating the vendors, if necessary, rests with them.
Nonetheless, the Ministry is willing to offer its technical assistance, where possible, to the Regional administration if they so desire, particularly in the interest of the safety and well-being of the vendors situated at the wharf.
Yours faithfully,
David Patterson, MP
Minister of Public
Infrastructure
Rupununi Mining Association needs answers
Dear Editor, We are distraught to learn of Mr Harmon’s comment regarding the importance of the resolving the Marudi Mountain dispute: “I can’t say that it is something that has engaged the level of Central Government as of right now.
There should be more time for public to view GIPEX 2018
Dear Editor, I have observed from advertisements in the press on GIPEX 2018 that the visiting time for the exhibition is two hours each day and only in the afternoon period.
Guyanese should demand corrective action in our public hospitals
Dear Editor, Who among us can ignore the very touching report by Dr Mark Devonish in yesterday’s SN about the ignominious, downright uncouth, unprofessional and utterly insensitive treatment meted out to him and his family on the occasion of the serious illness and eventual death of his young brother at the Georgetown Public Hospital (‘Sad the way the GPHC treated a terminally ill patient’ Jan 31).
The Inquiry should cover the period 1973-2001
Dear Editor, The General Secretary of the PPP/C and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has publicly stated that neither he nor his party has any objection to any enquiry or investigation that seeks to elicit the facts in respect of criminal activities, including those that were politically motivated and encouraged and which gave rise to political unrest and abuses, and to violations of human rights with resultant loss of property and lives.
In the crime triangle location is the critical element
Dear Editor, There is a concept called the Fire Triangle: Without sufficient heat, a fire cannot continue.