Rupununi Mining Association needs answers

Dear Editor,
We are distraught to learn of Mr Harmon’s comment regarding the importance of the resolving the Marudi Mountain dispute: “I can’t say that it is something that has engaged the level of Central Government as of right now. It is still a sectoral issue within the Ministry of Natural Resources”. His comment shows that the government is not taking us seriously; thousands of livelihoods depend on this matter being resolved, and does the government not care for their people and our survival?
There are a few issues that we would like to bring to the forefront:
1.In the first place why was Romanex licence suspended?
2.If there was an ongoing issue, why or how was their licence renewed?
3.Has the government received any royalties and taxes since Romanex started operating?
4.If the government knew they were not giving us, the small miners, any access to the mountains to work, why didn’t they say so in the beginning; why are they giving us false hope and prolonging the situation?
We need answers. We are no longer going to sit and wait for talks back and forth that intend to frustrate us even more; we are in a desperate situation and need this matter to be solved immediately!
Yours faithfully,
Marlon Johnson
President
Rupununi Mining Association
Charity wharf comes under Region Two administration
Dear Editor, Reference is made to recent articles published in the media on the Charity Wharf and its current state of disrepair.
There should be more time for public to view GIPEX 2018
Dear Editor, I have observed from advertisements in the press on GIPEX 2018 that the visiting time for the exhibition is two hours each day and only in the afternoon period.
Guyanese should demand corrective action in our public hospitals
Dear Editor, Who among us can ignore the very touching report by Dr Mark Devonish in yesterday’s SN about the ignominious, downright uncouth, unprofessional and utterly insensitive treatment meted out to him and his family on the occasion of the serious illness and eventual death of his young brother at the Georgetown Public Hospital (‘Sad the way the GPHC treated a terminally ill patient’ Jan 31).
The Inquiry should cover the period 1973-2001
Dear Editor, The General Secretary of the PPP/C and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has publicly stated that neither he nor his party has any objection to any enquiry or investigation that seeks to elicit the facts in respect of criminal activities, including those that were politically motivated and encouraged and which gave rise to political unrest and abuses, and to violations of human rights with resultant loss of property and lives.
In the crime triangle location is the critical element
Dear Editor, There is a concept called the Fire Triangle: Without sufficient heat, a fire cannot continue.