Blueprint should be distilled from petroleum summit

Dear Editor,

Organizers of the recently concluded International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition (GIPEX) conference should be commended for attracting a diverse group of delegates some of whom have excellent credentials in the oil industry. But what’s next? Will the papers and ideas arising from the meeting stock the shelves as historical records?

One hopes that the body of information gathered and the divergent views expounded, however controversial they may be, will be distilled in a blueprint for policy makers.  In addition, such a blueprint should include the perspectives of uninvited guests and others with technical expertise in the petroleum field. Those with interest in the oil debate expect that  ideas arising from the conference will soon be reflected in actual policies and project implementation.

Yours faithfully,

Dhanraj  Bhagwandin

