Blueprint should be distilled from petroleum summit

Dear Editor,
Organizers of the recently concluded International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition (GIPEX) conference should be commended for attracting a diverse group of delegates some of whom have excellent credentials in the oil industry. But what’s next? Will the papers and ideas arising from the meeting stock the shelves as historical records?
One hopes that the body of information gathered and the divergent views expounded, however controversial they may be, will be distilled in a blueprint for policy makers. In addition, such a blueprint should include the perspectives of uninvited guests and others with technical expertise in the petroleum field. Those with interest in the oil debate expect that ideas arising from the conference will soon be reflected in actual policies and project implementation.
Yours faithfully,
Dhanraj Bhagwandin
Dirty money makes files disappear
Dear Editor, I refer to the Sunday Stabroek headline titled, `Vanishing documents in Magistrates’ Courts raise serious concerns’ (SN February 11).
Lyrics of Junior Calypso Monarch were not vulgar
Dear Editor, On Saturday 9th February my attention was brought to a letter published in the letter column of Stabroek News.
UG Guild of Graduates, Ontario donated to UG library
Dear Editor, Recently, the University of Guyana Guild of Graduates, Ontario (UGGGO), which has been active for more than 21 consecutive years but dormant for the past few, made a donation of $5,300.00 (Can.) to the Library of the UG.
Calypso lyrics
Dear Editor, A February 9th letter in Stabroek News `Lyrics of Junior Calypso Monarch were vulgar’ and elsewhere, covering the Junior Calypso Competition, cited some examples of “vulgarity” in one of the songs.
Oil summit was well organised
Dear Editor, I write to compliment the Ministry of Natural Resources and Guyana Inter-national Petroleum Business (GIPEX) for hosting the oil summit (Feb 7-9) as reported in your media under the caption ‘Oil summit opens’ (SN, Feb 7).