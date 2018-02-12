Lyrics of Junior Calypso Monarch were not vulgar

Dear Editor,

On Saturday 9th February my attention was brought to a letter published in the letter column of Stabroek News. The caption was `Lyrics of junior Calypso Monarch were vulgar’. Well! Being the writer of the song I was simply horrified at this bold face untruth. The extracts of the song as stated by the writer are totally inaccurate. This is what she quoted “Ah put meh dog in she cat” this is what the actual lyrics of the song say “so I took out my dog and put licks in her cat’. But for one to get the gist of these lines it has to be taken in context. Here are the lyrics of the song leading to the line I just quoted.

Her second statement is also incorrect “she put she salt fish in meh mouth” To cut a long story short. Here are the lyrics for the verses that contained the offending lyrics according to the letter writer Molly George-Simpson. Judge for yourself.

Verse 1

Its five years ah sitting on the sidelines wanting to sing calypso

Yes it’s been a long time long time ah sitting on the sidelines looking at the show

Everybody tell me it’s a waste a time cause calypso loose its rhythm and rhyme

No more double meaning no more craft no style

The art of storytelling is left way behind

So listen when ah tell yuh a story please listen attentively

Because of the thieving in this country

I had to get a weapon to protect me

It mek out a leather with some balls inside

I called it Ma Dog was me joy and pride

So late one night my neighba call out

Seh ah she got some trouble inside she house

So I put MA Dog inside meh waist

And hurry ova to my neighba place

When ah get deh she sweating bad and she have her cat inside a bag

She said that cat cause nuff worries and she want me to teach it a lesson please

You can do it what you want I just don’t mind, cause this cat ain’t got place and time

She said go ahead and perform the act

So I took out ma dog and put licks in her cat

Verse 2

Some people have a one track mind

And only smut they hear in my lines

Well listen I’ll tell you this is your interpretation of my lyrics

You have to understand the genesis, how calypsonians have used their wit

I pay tribute to Canary, and Kitch. Duke, Stalin, Chalkdust all great lyricists.

So when sister Joan call me by she quick

Cause she want me to taste her salt fish

Is long time she in the fish business but now she into drying it

People from all round does come by she but strange enough she neva see me

So she seh me boy jovinski make sure you come by sister Joanie

So the next day ah went by she and she decide she was going to feed me

I stood up there looking in disbelief cause so much salt fish staring back at me

Fish drying all over de place an I must admit I like the taste

I told her I believe and have no doubt I now get what she was talking bout

She seh me boy eat and don’t spit it out and she kept putting the salt fish down in my mouth……..(End of verse)

Calypso is a fine art and most don’t understand the nuances of the genre which can lead to them making empty statements based on their own mindset. Molly George-Simpson was obviously not privy to all the lyrics of the song but thought it best to launch a verbal attack on the Junior Calypso Monarch, the organizers and the public who liked the piece. Her rant was based on what she thought she heard and so she decided to publish those few snippets of fallacy and swear by it.

Yours faithfully,

Burchmore Simon

CEO

Kross Kolor Records