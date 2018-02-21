Judge Shahabuddeen was a jurist of whom the entire Caribbean can be proud

Dear Editor,
Judge Mohamed Shahabuddeen, who passed away on 17th February, 2018, was an illustrious son of the Caribbean. He served with distinction as a Judge of both the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (the Tribunal). Current members of the ICJ (of which I am a member) recall with gratitude his immense contribution to the jurisprudence of the court, particularly by his illuminating Separate and Dissenting Opinions. He was the first Caribbean national to serve as a member of the ICJ.
When I joined the Tribunal in 1998, he had already been serving in that body as a Judge of the Appeals Chamber for two years. I quickly discovered that his views, reflected in his thoughtful and incisive Opinions, were much valued by the entire legal fraternity of the Tribunal.
Judge Shahabuddeen and I served on the Tribunal for ten years, and I place on record my gratitude to him for the fraternal support he gave me during my Presidency of that body.
Judge Mohamed Shahabuddeen was a jurist of whom the entire Caribbean can be justifiably proud.
I offer my sincere condolences to his family and all his friends in the Caribbean.
Yours faithfully,
Patrick Robinson
Judge
International Court of Justice
The Hague
