Comparison of Guyana, Ghana contracts should be done with extreme caution

Dear Editor,
I have read most of the opinions in the national press regarding the ExxonMobil contract. Like many issues in Guyana, a lot of the opinions and debates are devoid of facts. I would recommend the stakeholders, politicians, and interested parties, invest about 2 hours to watch the documentary, Big Men (available on Amazon and Netflix). The Ghanaian circumstances are very different than Guyana’s; thus, comparison of the two contracts should be done with extreme caution and caveats.
An important aspect of the documentary is the emphasis by key Ghanaian ministers on ensuring that the benefits of the oil industry improve the lives of the citizenry in sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, etc. It foreshadows where Guyana can find itself if the appropriate controls and systems are not put in place. It’s worth watching and the time is now.
Yours faithfully,
Gairy Moore, CPA
Minister Gaskin’s about-face on political financing laws
Dear Editor, In a recent column in Stabroek News (January 26, 2018) Transpa-rency Institute Guyana Inc addressed the continued postponement of political financing legislation in Guyana and questioned whether the delay was really about the self-preservation of political parties.
The Post Office has core responsibilities
Dear Editor, I recognized a name from long ago as I read the letter about the GPOC and old age Pensions (‘GPOC needs to address the weaknesses in the pension payments system’ SN, Feb 23).
Problems in the Region Six health system
Dear Editor, I would like to bring to the attention of the subject minister of health, some cases in less than a few days that are the actual reflection of the health system in Region Six.
Mashramani 2018 was a public nuisance
Dear Editor, Mashramani is when we celebrate our Republic. A national celebration should mean national pride and unity.
The surge in robberies requires little explanation
Dear Editor, The officials of the German penal system have acknowledged that the reason for allowing murderers and other extreme anti-social criminals to live quite normal lives, which includes access to television, books, etc, is that they recognize that man’s behaviour is to a very large extent influenced by his environment.