Government and international donors should rescue City Hall

Dear Editor,

The current derelict state of the City Hall is nothing short of disgraceful. It is an indictment not only of the Mayor and City Council but also of central government for allowing the structure to reach such an advanced state of structural decay.

The City Hall is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful buildings in Guyana, if not in the Caribbean. The architecture and design are stunning to say the least. It is also a heritage building and, if only for that reason, ought to have been maintained and kept in its pristine condition.

The City Hall has sadly become a victim of neglect by the relevant agencies. It has now reached a state where it is considered an occupational hazard. I am aware of an initiative by the European Union to assist in the restoration of that imposing edifice, but if urgent intervention is not made now it could very well be a case of too little, too late.

I take this opportunity to urge the government and the international donor community to come to the rescue of this building which sadly is an eyesore in the heart of Georgetown.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally