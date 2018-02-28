People should check their phone’s security

Dear Editor,
I try to limit analyses of companies, but our mobile phone suppliers have long been taking us for a ride where the security of our phones are concerned. This obviously is a result of our own lax attitude in this area. The spate of recent robberies aside, I was flabbergasted at the security of mobile phones currently available. It turns out that a significant majority of these phones run on the android operating system. Googling, or a Bing search of security for phones on the internet reveals the scale of the problem. Apparently, all models of phones irrespective of perceived value, once they are running on the android operating system, are so easily hackable as to allow all kinds of data collection from these devices. Your child or your suspicious and predatory companion, with a credit card, can easily obtain spy software to capture your data and follow your movements. Other than your mobile device communications being the subject for international spying agencies, including in China, some of whose products download your data to Chinese computers every seventy-two hours (https://www.nytimes.com/ 2016/11/16/us/politics/china-phones-software-security.html), you may have some unsuspecting company, up close and personal. Before purchasing your next phone, weigh your needs and check your phone’s security.
Yours faithfully,
Craig Sylvester
RISE should build a consensus with the parties on the Select Committee report
Dear Editor, I wish to comment on a letter appearing in Monday’s edition of the Stabroek News (February 26) under the heading ‘Minister Gaskin’s about-face on political financing laws’ and signed by eight persons “For RISE Guyana”.
Teen cavity search case has been referred to Office of Professional Responsibility
Dear Editor, The Guyana Police Force is responding to an article in today’s Stabroek News under the caption ‘Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen.’ The Force wishes to acknowledge that the search of the 17-year-old, an outgoing passenger to Barbados, at the Eugene F Correia International Airport last Sunday, was conducted by a female rank of the Force’s Narcotics Branch and an investigation has since been launched by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).
In case of withholding tax exemptions all stipulations must be met
Dear Editor, The Guyana Revenue Authority wishes to respond to a letter published in the letter column of the February 21, 2018 edition of Stabroek News captioned ‘Do pensioners have an entitlement or does the GRA have discretion?’ by Baliram Persaud.
Government and international donors should rescue City Hall
Dear Editor, The current derelict state of the City Hall is nothing short of disgraceful.
The better sugar option all along was to pay $9B annually from the Consolidated Fund
Dear Editor, Every time one watches a press conference held by the Granger administration, especially the ones held by Mr Harmon and Mr Jordan, one can easily conclude that they are clueless about what really it really takes to run the affairs of a nation.