Teen cavity search case has been referred to Office of Professional Responsibility

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Police Force is responding to an article in today’s Stabroek News under the caption ‘Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen.’

The Force wishes to acknowledge that the search of the 17-year-old, an outgoing passenger to Barbados, at the Eugene F Correia International Airport last Sunday, was conducted by a female rank of the Force’s Narcotics Branch and an investigation has since been launched by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

A statement has been obtained from the female rank who has denied having done a cavity search of the passenger.

Yours faithfully,

Jairam Ramlakhan

Superintendent of Police

Public Relations and Press Officer

Guyana Police Force