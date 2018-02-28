Teen cavity search case has been referred to Office of Professional Responsibility

Dear Editor,
The Guyana Police Force is responding to an article in today’s Stabroek News under the caption ‘Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen.’
The Force wishes to acknowledge that the search of the 17-year-old, an outgoing passenger to Barbados, at the Eugene F Correia International Airport last Sunday, was conducted by a female rank of the Force’s Narcotics Branch and an investigation has since been launched by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).
A statement has been obtained from the female rank who has denied having done a cavity search of the passenger.
Yours faithfully,
Jairam Ramlakhan
Superintendent of Police
Public Relations and Press Officer
Guyana Police Force
RISE should build a consensus with the parties on the Select Committee report
Dear Editor, I wish to comment on a letter appearing in Monday’s edition of the Stabroek News (February 26) under the heading ‘Minister Gaskin’s about-face on political financing laws’ and signed by eight persons “For RISE Guyana”.
In case of withholding tax exemptions all stipulations must be met
Dear Editor, The Guyana Revenue Authority wishes to respond to a letter published in the letter column of the February 21, 2018 edition of Stabroek News captioned ‘Do pensioners have an entitlement or does the GRA have discretion?’ by Baliram Persaud.
Government and international donors should rescue City Hall
Dear Editor, The current derelict state of the City Hall is nothing short of disgraceful.
People should check their phone’s security
Dear Editor, I try to limit analyses of companies, but our mobile phone suppliers have long been taking us for a ride where the security of our phones are concerned.
The better sugar option all along was to pay $9B annually from the Consolidated Fund
Dear Editor, Every time one watches a press conference held by the Granger administration, especially the ones held by Mr Harmon and Mr Jordan, one can easily conclude that they are clueless about what really it really takes to run the affairs of a nation.