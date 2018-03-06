Dear Editor,
I was sad to learn of Roger Bannister’s death. He was a great runner, a great neurologist, a great man.
I remember when I was at Cambridge going to hear him speak about his famous running of a mile in under 4 minutes. I vividly recall something he said all those years ago.
“Please let me issue a correction. I am the first man recorded as running a mile in under 4 minutes. But I am quite sure that on the high plains of Africa there are many, many men who regularly run a mile in well under 4 minutes!”
The immense success of distance runners from Africa in the years since then tells us that Roger Bannister in his modesty spoke the truth.
Yours faithfully,
Ian McDonald
Dear Editor, As 2020 approaches and expectations of Guyana’s oil production commencement mounts, there is a lot of chit and chatter over the usage of anticipated oil revenues by Guyana’s government.
Dear Editor, I respond to a letter published in the Guyana Chronicle on March 3 captioned ‘The politics at City Hall has become rotten’ which was penned by a Mr Peter Padmore as his response to a letter which I had sent to all of the local newspapers.
Dear Editor, The late President Dr Cheddi Jagan was demonized by the People’s National Congress during the 1970s for inciting strikes in the sugar belt.
Dear Editor, It has been reported in the news media that after three years of mismanagement and continuous heavy operating losses, the government has transferred control of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Guyana’s largest agricultural industry and employer from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Finance where it will be managed by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and its Special Purposes Unit (SPU).
Dear Editor, ‘When two elephants fight it is the grass that gets crushed.’ This old adage aptly describes what is reportedly going on in the sugar industry ad inifinitum, including in today’s (March 4) media which included reports of open, unnecessary and destructive discord between the different elements and compositions of the Board of GuySuCo.