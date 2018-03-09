Wilson Harris’s passing is a great loss

Dear Editor,
As has been obvious to many in literary circles, I’ve never been able to buy into the mythos surrounding Wilson Harris and I probably never will. That personal belief, or perhaps incapacity, has never been enough however to diminish the core, the essential value of his oeuvre, not even in my own mind. I have few regrets. One great one is to have never engaged in some sort of direct dialogue with Harris, particularly about the nature and purpose of his work. His passing is a great loss, the consolation being that his passage left us with much that still abides.
Yours faithfully,
Ruel Johnson
At $5B GuySuCo’s debt is manageable
Dear Editor, This PNC led APNU+AFC regime continues to mislead the public in relation to the real situation in the sugar industry.
What is the basis of the ‘ridiculous contentions’ about Ogle Airport and why were they not referred to Guyana Civil Aviation Authority?
Dear Editor, Kaieteur News, abandoning all pretence at publishing a professional newspaper, over this past week, has published a series of stories based on half-truths, invention and just plain lies, masquerading as facts, attributed to unnamed sources identified only as “domestic operators”, to attack the management and operations of Ogle Airport Inc and libelling Michael Correia and his family.
Kissoon’s claim does not hold water
Dear Editor, I make reference to a letter by Mr Freddie Kissoon, titled ‘I have no control over the publication of letters’ (Sunday Stabroek, Mar 4).
What does to educate really mean?
Dear Editor, Most of us may not be aware of the relationship that exists between states that maintain publicly funded education systems and their citizens.
Why are drivers pulled over on the streets of Georgetown to check documents?
Dear Editor, For some time now, police officers have been stationed in front of Queen’s College compound on Camp Street, indiscriminately pulling over busy citizens during the week and on weekends and holidays.