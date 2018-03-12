Canal No 1 project causing thick dust

Dear Editor,
The people of inner Bagotville have over the past three weeks experienced what one may call the insensitivity of the administration of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.
During the Burnham era, a department known as Development Support Communication was established within the Ministry of Works, I think it was, to inform the public about development works undertaken by the government. That department used radio, newspapers and notice boards to signal when the project would be carried out, where, its duration and the agency responsible. Those notices were published long in advance of the commencement of the project and the cooperation and support of the impacted communities were solicited.
It was only after some residents expressed their disgust and dissatisfaction with the lack of notification of the commencement of the project to the media that paltry efforts were made to mitigate the existing conditions from which residents suffer.
Currently, the houses, yards and flower plants on the southern side of the Canal Number One road are covered with a thick layer of dust. That situation has begun to affect people’s lungs. Some have begun to experience asthmatic conditions. It is only recently that efforts have been made to sprinkle water to suppress the dust storm after each vehicle blazes along the road.
Why was it not possible to find a better way to undertake this project? Was no other option available?
Yours faithfully,
Hubert C Roberts
Corruption, favouritism and racism persist in the public procurement process
Dear Editor, Despite the establishment of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) in 2016, Guyana’s procurement process is still infested with prejudice, inequality, unfairness, discrimination, nepotism and racism and, even worse, there is no proper mechanism to deal with appeals and complaints.
An absolute runaround at GPL for a Pre-paid meter
Dear Editor, I attribute much of the incompetence and poor customer relations that some companies perpetuate, to ignorance, hefty or inadequate salaries and mismanagement or unsuitable staff, resulting in an inability to provide the services or goods offered.
Government should implement Region Six motion providing school transportation for sugar workers’ children
Dear Editor, During his last cabinet press briefing Minister Harmon mentioned that the three tiers of government must work together in order for it to be successful in serving the people.
Coach Braithwaite is an ordinary man doing extraordinary work
Dear Editor, I am always looking for a positive story to write about Guyana; stories about ordinary citizens doing extraordinary things.
Questions for Ms Brasington
Dear Editor, ExxonMobil’s Kimberly Brasington, Senior Director, Public & Government Affairs, recently made several comments to the media and at public/private gatherings in Guyana that give the impression to Guyanese of being condescending and pompous.