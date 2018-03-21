Mental preparation for the next match is more important than for the last

Dear Editor,
People are often blamed for being complacent, but complacency may very well be a ‘natural’ reaction to success at certain times, and therefore the better approach is to assume that unless precautionary steps are taken to ward it off, it will inevitably intervene. The victory over Zimbabwe was important, indeed critical, and the team deserves credit for winning. The coaching staff, however, must handle the situation with care. Where there was improvement praise ought to be given for specific, itemized acts, for example say, increasing the strike rate. The ill-judged acts, however, even on the part of the good performers, must be brought to their attention; for example Lewis and Hope were playing Russian roulette with run outs, and Lewis became disengaged immediately before he got out. Samuels, Hope, Hetmyer and Holder gave away their wickets. Given Hetmyer’s youth, the reprimand has to be undertaken with great care. If he is to play in the next match he must be told that there was a serious debate as to whether as a punitive measure or in the best interests of the team, he should have been left out. Put simply there is even more danger psychologically of losing the match against Scotland than there was the one against Zimbabwe. This is both because of our recent history of inconsistent performances in successive matches, and the ‘natural’ tendency for complacency in the circumstances. The bottom line is that the mental preparation for the next match is even more important than it was for the last. Since the coaching staff know the reason for it they ought to be better at it.
Yours faithfully,
Romain Pitt
Leaving has always been on the WPA’s agenda
Dear Editor, It is rather unfortunate that Minister Ally views the matter regarding the discontinuation of the columns at the Chronicle as a “little issue” that is being blown out of proportion.
2020 will be a straight political battle between the PNC and PPP
Dear Editor, Today I must again expose Mr Tacuma Ogunseye from the WPA as he issues another of his statements captioned in SN ‘WPA should put on its political agenda whether it makes sense to stay in APNU, coalition government’ (SS, March 18).
Mendez has shifted the CCJ gaze from Article 1 to Article 9 of the Constitution
Dear Editor, After listening to the entire video stream of the presidential term-limit case (The Attorney General of Guyana, Raphael Trotman v Cedric Richardson), argued before the CCJ last week, I can only conclude that the CCJ will find it extremely difficult to reject the arguments put forward on behalf of Richardson.
Compassion is needed in respect of the Venezuelans not apathy
Dear Editor, In September 2017, in the Demerara Waves Online News, Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge was quoted as saying, “Guyana will soon put in place a more lenient immigration policy to avoid persons fleeing harsh economic and political conditions in their homeland from being deported for illegal entry.” Since then there have been numerous news stories of Venezuelans being fined or imprisoned then deported for illegal entry.
‘Desire’
Dear Editor, Dave Martins’ marvellous column on Sunday captures a great and fundamental truth about how we all should live and work.