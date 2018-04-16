Does Dharmic Sabha make audited financial statements available?

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha is advertising that they are bringing Atif Aslam for a show in Guyana on May 1st. This is not the first time that this group is hosting overseas artistes for shows. All of these shows are heavily priced, from $20,000 to $1500.

My question is, do these foreign artistes pay the necessary taxes and does the Sabha also pay their taxes?

Lastly, does this Sabha make their annual audited financial statements public as they do public fund raising events?

Yours faithfully,

P. Singh