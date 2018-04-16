Does Dharmic Sabha make audited financial statements available?

Dear Editor,
The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha is advertising that they are bringing Atif Aslam for a show in Guyana on May 1st. This is not the first time that this group is hosting overseas artistes for shows. All of these shows are heavily priced, from $20,000 to $1500.
My question is, do these foreign artistes pay the necessary taxes and does the Sabha also pay their taxes?
Lastly, does this Sabha make their annual audited financial statements public as they do public fund raising events?
Yours faithfully,
P. Singh
AFC Councillors did not attend meeting as a protest against parking meter contract
Dear Editor, Please allow me to respond to a letter in KN April 11, captioned ‘The green monsters must not be allowed to defile our citizens’.
What is Guyana doing wrong economically?
Dear Editor, The Minister of Finance, Mr Winston Jordan has confirmed this week’s information that both he and I knew since the end of February 2018, ie that the Guyanese economy is in trouble.
Education ministry breached procurement procedures for security service tender
Dear Editor, I was most appalled to read a letter written by Mr Julius Williams published in the Guyana Chronicle on April 14, under the headline ‘Education Ministry should re-tender those bids’.
Kissoon should go to the court registry and collect the judge’s decision
Dear Editor, I refer to Frederick Kissoon’s letter published in Stabroek News, April 13, under the caption ‘Ogunseye had problems with Roopnaraine’s political culture.’ For the purpose of this letter I am ignoring most of what he wrote in his ongoing attempts to mislead the public and to discredit me.