IAC congratulates Brother Ahmad

Dear Editor,

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes to extend congratulations to the newly elected President of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG), Brother Shahabudeen Ahmad.

The IAC recognizes the CIOG, a non-governmental organization which has been in existence for over 39 years, for its significant contribution in religious, educational, humanitarian and other work in Guyana, and looks forward to the upholding of this mandate by the recently named leader.

The IAC looks forward to continuing its maintenance of a cordial working relationship with the CIOG and wishes the organization every success in its future endeavours.

Yours faithfully,

Saira Alli

Secretary/Coordinator

Indian Action Committee