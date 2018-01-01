The Year-in-Review in photo
Ushering in 2018
Ushering in 2018… A spectacular fireworks display from the Guyana Defence Force this morning behind the Stabroek Market welcoming 2018.
Sheltering
A group of spectators sheltering from a midnight shower under Demico House as they viewed the fireworks display at Stabroek Square this morning.
Harmon, CDC hand out sanitation hampers at Canal No. 1
Following flooding in Canal No.1 West Bank Demerara over the last week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and a team from the Civil Defence Commission journeyed to the area on Friday to hand out sanitation hampers.
In use
The overpass at Peters Hall on the East Bank of Demerara is being utilized.
ExxonMobil briefing
ExxonMobil briefing: Rod Henson, the head of the ExxonMobil office here briefing reporters on Thursday on the petroleum agreement between the company and the Guyana Government.