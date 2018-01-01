Photos

The Year-in-Review in photo

Devon Johnson (right) of Broad Street Bullies battled with a Howes Street player for possession of the ball during his team’s 3-0 victory at the Demerara Park in the Guinness ‘Greatest’ of Streets’ Georgetown Zone. (Photograph published on November 8th)

These young ones joined their parents to protest the VAT on private education that was implemented by the Government. (Orlando Charles’ photograph published on April 6th).

Unclamping: These parking attendants had placed a clamp on his vehicle, but when its driver emerged from a Robb Street store he turned out to be an employee of Smart City Solutions. In photo the clamp is being removed. (Keno George’s photograph published on February 1st 2017)

Coen Jackson (second from left), the Bishops’ High School teacher accused of sexually grooming and entering relationships with female students, held a press conference and addressed the issue. With him are his lawyers, from left Jerome Khan, Priyanka Sookraj and Siand Dhurjon. (Photograph published on November 22nd)

UG’s Best Graduating Student Elsie Harry with Chancellor Nigel Harris after she was conferred with the President’s Award at the institution’s 51st graduation exercise. (Keno George’s photograph)

Placards and chants from members of the PPPC greeted President Granger when he addressed the National Assembly. (Keno George’s photograph published on November 3rd)

PPP/C Juan Edgill (right in spectacles) being shielded by fellow MPs as the police attempted to evict him from the Parliament Chambers. PPP/C Chief Whip Gail Teixeira is at centre (Keno George’s photograph published on December 12th 2017)

The Rose Hall sugar factory’s last day in operation yesterday. (Photograph published on December 6th 2017)

Daniel Williams (1043) continued his dominance at this year’s nationals as the fastest man when he broke the U-18 200M in 21.78 seconds. (Orlando Charles’ photograph published on December 1st 2017)

In the spirit:A young student waves a flag during the National Education Day rally at D’Urban Park. (Keno George’s photograph published on September 16th)

Headmistress of the Green Acres Primary School, Ms. Green, greeted a child on the first day of the new school year. (Keno George’s photograph published on September 5th)

Retired Judge James Patterson taking the oath of office before President David Granger on Thursday night. (Keno George photograph published on October 21st)

Agatha Valentine’s daughter and grandchildren stood guard over their bridge, part of which they dismantled to save their homes from being torn down by employees of CH&PA. (Keno George’s photograph published on October 13th)

Powerful Atlantic tides smashed through this section of the wave wall along Subryanville. (Photograph published on October 9th)

A cyclist rides through a flooded First Street, Alexander Village. That area along with others were flooded due to a koker door being left open. (Dhanash Ramroop’s photograph published on October 5th)

Members of the STEMGuyana which finished 10th at the inaugural First Global Games, displayed their robot for children at the devX Research, Robotics and Animation Showcase, at Giftland Mall. (Keno George’s photograph published on August 27th)

A fire eater entertained the crowd at a CPL encounter between Amazon Warriors and Trinibago Knightriders at the National Stadium, Providence. (Orlando Charles photograph published on August 20th)

A young boy in a dugout near Chenapau in Region Eight. (Mariah Lall’s photograph published on June 18th)

Ushering in 2018

Ushering in 2018… A spectacular fireworks display from the Guyana Defence Force this morning behind the Stabroek Market welcoming 2018.

Sheltering

A group of spectators sheltering from a midnight shower under Demico House as they viewed the fireworks display at Stabroek Square this morning.

Harmon, CDC hand out sanitation hampers at Canal No. 1

Following flooding in Canal No.1 West Bank Demerara over the last week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and a team from the Civil Defence Commission journeyed to the area on Friday to hand out sanitation hampers.

In use

The overpass at Peters Hall on the East Bank of Demerara is being utilized.

ExxonMobil briefing

ExxonMobil briefing: Rod Henson, the head of the ExxonMobil office here briefing reporters on Thursday on the petroleum agreement between the company and the Guyana Government.

