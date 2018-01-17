ExxonMobil, Tanks-A-Lot donate to Lusignan pupils
A visitor from the Falklands
A visitor from the Falklands: Minister of State, Joseph Harmon (centre), on Monday received a courtesy call from Ian Hansen (left), member of the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency.
The entrance to Belle West
The entrance to Belle West Phase Two housing scheme, West Bank Demerara is littered with potholes that were filled with water on Sunday.
Reclaiming the parapets
Reclaiming the parapets: City Hall in a bid to restore Georgetown to its former glory has begun to fence the parapet of Princes Street and beautify the area by planting trees and shrubs.
Speech craft training
The Lions Club of Central Demerara in conjunction with Gafsons Industries Limited Toastmasters Club has completed its seventh speech craft training course for students of East Bank Demerara secondary schools.
President hosts media
President hosts media: President David Granger (seated sixth from left) yesterday hosted his traditional Media Brunch for journalists of both the private and public media at State House.