ExxonMobil, Tanks-A-Lot donate to Lusignan pupils

Pupils of the Lusignan Primary School yesterday received a donation of school supplies from Cargo Carrying Units provider, Tanks-A-Lot in collaboration with ExxonMobil Guyana.The presentation was made by President of Tanks-A-Lot, A.J Canton, ExxonMobil’s Communications Advisor, Nicholas Yearwood and other representatives from Tanks-A-Lot Inc.Yearwood stated that the company had collaborated with Tanks-A-Lot (one of their contractors) on this initiative because giving back to the Guyanese community is something that they are interested in.Canton stated that the idea came about as one of their partners from Trinidad attended the school and his children now attend the school and they saw the need to give back.

Students of the Lusignan Primary pose with their backpacks, with Tanks-A-Lot President A.J Canton standing at right and ExxonMobil Communications Advisor, Nicholas Yearwood standing third from right in back row.

Some of the students after receiving the backpacks containing school supplies.

