Tax chief distributes tokens, refreshments
Lethem, Mabaruma, Bartica municipalities receive vehicles from ministry
In a bid to build capacity within the regional administrations, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan on Wednesday handed over vehicles valued at $18M to representatives of the Mabaruma, Bartica, and Lethem municipalities.
Work on East Bank Berbice road proceeding
Travelling will soon be stress-free for residents on the East Bank of Berbice (EBB), as the $1.2B road rehabilitation project proceeds, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
A leisurely trot
Horseback riding on the Kingston seawall beach yesterday.
Bridge crash
This Toyota Raum PLL 6539 (left) last night crashed into a truck GLL 7434 after a white Toyota Premio PRR 1949 overtook it at the junction of the Demerara Harbour Bridge at Peters Hall.