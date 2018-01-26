Photos

Tax chief distributes tokens, refreshments

Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Godfrey Statia took time off from his busy schedule to distribute tokens and refreshments to staff and taxpayers at the Authority’s Headquarters today.A release from the GRA said that this show of appreciation came on the eve of the eighteenth Anniversary of the establishment of the GRA.Staff and taxpayer appreciation is a regular feature of the anniversary activities intended to say thank you to those who have been dedicating their time and effort to service, responsible enforcement and compliance with the tax laws on a daily basis.

Lethem, Mabaruma, Bartica municipalities receive vehicles from ministry

In a bid to build capacity within the regional administrations, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan on Wednesday handed over vehicles valued at $18M to representatives of the Mabaruma, Bartica, and Lethem municipalities.

Work on East Bank Berbice road proceeding

Travelling will soon be stress-free for residents on the East Bank of Berbice (EBB), as the $1.2B road rehabilitation project proceeds, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

A leisurely trot

Horseback riding on the Kingston seawall beach yesterday.

Bridge crash

This Toyota Raum PLL 6539 (left) last night crashed into a truck GLL 7434 after a white Toyota Premio PRR 1949 overtook it at the junction of the Demerara Harbour Bridge at Peters Hall.

