New magistrate’s court at Lethem
Shopping sprees for six at Courts
Courts Guyana on Wednesday held a presentation of prizes for more customers who shopped with them over the 2017 Christmas Season.
ExxonMobil briefs GRA employees
ExxonMobil Guyana has kicked off a series of briefings geared at increasing knowledge of its operations for key stakeholders here.
Foot bridges inaugurated in Alexander Village
Minister of State Joseph Harmon being assisted by a junior resident of Alexander Village to cut the ceremonial ribbon at the commissioning of three foot bridges in the community on Sunday.
Bridge not ready
Bridge not ready: Vehicles were on Thursday observed using the Cemetery Road Bridge which is not 100% complete.
President joins 90-year-old in birthday celebration
President David Granger yesterday, journeyed to Belladrum, West Coast Berbice to join the relatives and friends of Sydney Grenville, one of Guyana’s newest nonagenarians, in the celebration of this milestone.