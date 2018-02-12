Photos

Bartica man intercepted with ganja

A 26-year-old man was on Saturday arrested at Bartica after police intercepted him with a quantity of cannabis at the Bartica Stelling.Reports indicate that ranks stationed at Bartica, acting on information went to the Bartica Stelling and arrested the  resident moments after he disembarked a speed boat with 1,027 grams of cannabis.The suspect who told the lawmen that he was asked to deliver the illegal substance, is being processed for court.

The ganja that was seized (Police photo)

